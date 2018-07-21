Daily Giveaway – July 21, 2018

While it is a natural part of the hair cycle’s growth, transition, and resting phases, hair that’s healthy and protected creates more volume with strands anchored firmly on the scalp. Thinning Hair can also be reversed to prolong hair life. Increase hair density by ensuring a clean and healthy scalp, and supply of nutrients to hair follicle. Introducing The New Svenson Defence Hair Booster Therapy. Breakthrough botanical formulation that powerfully achieves results by regulating oil, increasing hair density and preventing premature hair fall.

Svenson Defence Hair Booster Shampoo strengthens your hair strands by stimulating follicles and enhancing protection with this daily shampoo. Specially formulated with Capsicum Fructescens, tea tree oil and Arnica, its potent combination also fights against premature hair fall as well as split ends. You can also rejuvenate and strengthen hair from root to tip with Svenson Defence Hair Booster Nutrition Pack, chocked full of essential nutrients and hair fortifying active ingredients. Hair is protected, and rendered radiant and soft overtime with this holistic nutrition pack.