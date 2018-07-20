Navigation

Daily Giveaway – July 20, 2018

WIN 18 Elianto Luminous 3D Cushion worth a total of RM1510!
July 20, 2018
Elianto Luminous 3D Cushion is the next generation all in one Super Essence Foundation; encased in a portable liquid infused cushion compact. The application creates a brightening effect adding more radiance to your skin while filling in fine lines; providing long-lasting coverage and keeping your skin looking natural. On deeper level, the collagen helps by repairing wrinkle and the use of a more advanced liquid-to-powder technology ensures your skin are kept moisturized and protected against environmental aggressors. Retain your youthful look today! Elianto Luminous 3D Cushion comes in 3 shades; 01 Nude Beige, 02 Natural Beige and 03 Classic Beige.

Benefits of Elianto Luminous 3D Cuhion:

  • Long lasting semi matte coverage
  • Contains SPF50+ PA+++ which protects the skin from UV rays
  • A perfect make up base that ensures your skin stays flawless and radiant the whole day
  • Excellent skin care properties to strengthen elasticity, anti-aging, improves hydration and whitening
How to win:-

  1. Login with your username and password. IF you are new, click register.
  2. Answer the question and submit the form.

Terms and Conditions:-

  • Winners will be notified via e-mail
  • Employees of Blu Inc Media, sponsors and their advertising agencies are not eligible for entry.
  • Prizes are not exchangeable for cash.
  • By participating in this promotion, winners agree to follow Blu Inc Media’s redemption policy and bear all postage and/or handling costs.

