Daily Giveaway – July 2, 2018

This season, The Body Shop wants you to go totally bananas for its latest special edition body and hair care collection. You won’t be able to resist shaking up your bath and body routine with the addictive aroma of ripe banana, sweet banana leaves and creamy, woody coconut! This special range also comes complete with punchy, playful packaging. The Body Shop Banana Haircare Range will leave hair shinier, softer and infused with a tropical scent, while their special edition 100% Vegan Banana Body Butter and Body Yogurt provide 24-hour moisture to leave skin smoother, softer and fragrant!

The Body Shop also launched NEW face mists that make it easy to give your skin hydration without interfering with your makeup. The Body Shop’s super-cute NEW hydrating Face Mists help to address your skin’s moods as well as your skin’s needs. Face mists are great for busy lifestyle; a quick spritz of The Body Shop NEW hydrating Face Mists throughout the day rehydrates skin in seconds. There’s a mist for every mood, with 5 nature-inspired formulas you can spritz whenever you need for an instant fix.

Mandarin Energising Face Mist for tired skin

Mint Mattifying Face Mist for oily skin

Coco Calming Face Mist for sensitive skin

Strawberry Smoothing Face Mist for smoother-looking skin

Rose Dewy Glow Face Mist for dull skin

