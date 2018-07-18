Navigation

Daily Giveaway – July 18, 2018

WIN 10 Althea Beauty Boxes worth a total of RM1500!
Her Inspirasi
July 18, 2018
By Michelle Ng

Althea, your one-stop online shop for absolutely everything K-beauty, has finally launched its very own product line! Enter Althea’s Bare Essentials – your skin’s simply perfect savior. Althea strips down to the bare essentials with this new skincare line. Riding on today’s current minimalism movement, Althea’s Bare Essentials focuses on skincare fundamentals and drops all the non-essentials. These thoughtfully crafted products give the benefits of the infamous 10-step Korean skincare routine, rolled into 3 quick and easy steps.

These new beauty hybrid products pack a double punch too; they’re products that nourish the skin while leaving it looking bright, glowing, and beautiful. With clean, minimal, yet effective formulas, these straightforward products epitomize simple perfection and deliver maximum results with minimum effort.

How to win:-

  1. Login with your username and password. IF you are new, click register.
  2. Answer the question and submit the form.

Click here if you have issue accessing the promo form above

Terms and Conditions:-

  • Winners will be notified via e-mail
  • Employees of Blu Inc Media, sponsors and their advertising agencies are not eligible for entry.
  • Prizes are not exchangeable for cash.
  • By participating in this promotion, winners agree to follow Blu Inc Media’s redemption policy and bear all postage and/or handling costs.

