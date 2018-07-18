Daily Giveaway – July 18, 2018

Althea, your one-stop online shop for absolutely everything K-beauty, has finally launched its very own product line! Enter Althea’s Bare Essentials – your skin’s simply perfect savior. Althea strips down to the bare essentials with this new skincare line. Riding on today’s current minimalism movement, Althea’s Bare Essentials focuses on skincare fundamentals and drops all the non-essentials. These thoughtfully crafted products give the benefits of the infamous 10-step Korean skincare routine, rolled into 3 quick and easy steps.

These new beauty hybrid products pack a double punch too; they’re products that nourish the skin while leaving it looking bright, glowing, and beautiful. With clean, minimal, yet effective formulas, these straightforward products epitomize simple perfection and deliver maximum results with minimum effort.