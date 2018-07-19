Daily Giveaway – July 19, 2018

With over 90 rides and attractions across 6 themed parks – Water Park, Amusement Park, Wildlife Park, Extreme Park, Scream Park, and the Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon, it is no doubt that Sunway Lagoon is crowned as Asia’s Best Attraction. Aside from the family friendly rides, Sunway Lagoon also provides exhilarating rides that thrill junkies should not miss out! Hold on tight and take on the biggest splashes of your life for that blood-pumping surge!

Get ready to experience the adrenaline rush of free-falling into an endless spiral down Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon’s Monsoon 360. Leave your heart behind as you take on G-Force X, Asia’s fastest slingshot ride, while being propelled from 0 to 120kph in 2 seconds!

If that is not enough, head on to the Vuvuzela, Malaysia’s largest vortex water ride. Prepare to be launched from an 11-storey tower and rocket through turbulent water like the rapids in a flooding river, before plummeting into the world’s largest water funnel where you will be gobbled by the beast. Next, take the ultimate leap of faith at Malaysia’s first Bungy Jump and we dare you to dive headfirst!

From now until 16 August 2018, head to Sunway Lagoon with your friends and take part in the Splash and Thrill into the Summer campaign. Visit Sunway Lagoon’s website to find out more!