Daily Giveaway – July 17, 2018

Because every skin type is unique, each AsterSpring skin health innovation is carefully curated to bring out the best skin health. Introducing AsterSpring NEW Power Connective Skin Therapy, which delivers instant tightening, lifting and firming results by targeting your skin’s connective tissues, the foundation of skin to give it greater results with non-surgical, non-invasive solutions.

Benefits of AsterSpring NEW Power Connective Skin Therapy:

Speed up skin cell energy for self-repair, healing & renewing

Tightening, Firming & Lifting effects

Skin Rejuvenation & Wrinkle Reduction

Radiant & Smooth Complexion

This treatment is suitable for dry, dehydrated, uneven skin tone, wrinkles & premature aging skin for all age group. This treatment is recommended once every 3 weeks for dry, dehydrated, uneven skin tone and fine lines, whereas for aging, wrinkles and weak skin once every 2 weeks.

