Daily Giveaway – July 16, 2018

Bella Youth Bank is the place to undo the signs of ageing or arrest them even before they begin. The promise of youthful skin at any age. All products under Bella Youth Bank Essentials series are carefully formulated with the botanical extracts, marine actives and other natural ingredients to provide the skin with essential nutrients.

Bella Youth Bank Essentials Global High Protection SPF 50 PA+++ is a new generation high protection cream formulated with 100% mineral filters and advanced anti-photoaging active ingredients, redering this an essential daily care for all urbanites. The cutting age UVA and UVB mineral filters offer ultimate shield from daily sun exposure, preventing any undesirable effects from the harmful rays. An extract of deep sea microorganism developed through biotechnology, protects the skin DNA and acts against environmental pollution and solar induced aging. This helps prevent premature onset of lines, dark spots and increases the skin water reservoir.

The ultra-smooth texture leaves the skin luminous, flawless and hydrated throughout the whole day. Highly recommended to be used on any exposed areas as part of the day care regime, and see the skin becoming more youthful day by day.