Daily Giveaway – July 14, 2018

Located within Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle is Dorsett Kuala Lumpur representing Dorsett Hospitality International’s very 1st hotel in Malaysia and the 1st Dorsett hotel in the group. The hotel opened in April 1998 with 322 guestrooms including 27 suites, 4 multi-functional space, a gymnasium, Checkers Cafe – an all-day dining facility and Windows Lounge. In line with the group’s business strategy and in meeting the needs of today’s savvy travelers, Dorsett Kuala Lumpur embarked upon a total renovation programme in June 2014 and completed the exercise in 2017 at an investment cost of close to RM40 million.

Stylish chic with a refreshed look and feel, the guestrooms and suites are designed with the comfort of the travelers in mind. Fully functional and spacious complete with all the daily necessities including WiFi access for seamless connectivity, choice of pillow for a well-deserved night’s rest; the rooms were upgraded at a cost of close to RM100k per key. The hotel also celebrated its 20th anniversary with a glittering party filled with pomp and pageantry on 1st March 2018.