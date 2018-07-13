Daily Giveaway – July 13, 2018

Providing a modern and comforting yet stimulating sanctuary, Urban Retreat Spa, an award-winning spa, is the ideal pit stop for relaxing both your body and mind, and escaping from work stress to revive your energy.

At Urban Retreat Spa, you can unwind and experience the pleasure of a Shine My Back Deluxe 120 min which gives you the Back Scrub Deluxe and Choice of body massage! Treat your senses to the aromatic Balinese coffee back scrub to buff away your dull skin and leaves your body soft and nourished. The treatment will be followed by your choice of massage from their menu of below: