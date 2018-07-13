Navigation

Daily Giveaway – July 13, 2018

WIN 5 Shine My Back Deluxe (120min) Treatments from Urban Retreat Spa worth a total of RM1540!
July 13, 2018
By Michelle Ng

Providing a modern and comforting yet stimulating sanctuary, Urban Retreat Spa, an award-winning spa, is the ideal pit stop for relaxing both your body and mind, and escaping from work stress to revive your energy.

At Urban Retreat Spa, you can unwind and experience the pleasure of a Shine My Back Deluxe 120 min which gives you the Back Scrub Deluxe and Choice of body massage! Treat your senses to the aromatic Balinese coffee back scrub to buff away your dull skin and leaves your body soft and nourished. The treatment will be followed by your choice of massage from their menu of below:

  • Aromatherapy
  • Thai Yoga
  • Deep Tissue
  • Swedish Thai
  • Lymphatic Detox
How to win:-     

  1. Login with your username and password. IF you are new, click register.
  2. Answer the question and submit the form.


Terms and Conditions:-

    • Winners will be notified via e-mail
    • Employees of Blu Inc Media, sponsors and their advertising agencies are not eligible for entry.
    • Prizes are not exchangeable for cash.
    • By participating in this promotion, winners agree to follow Blu Inc Media’s redemption policy and bear all postage and/or handling costs.

