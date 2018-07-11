Daily Giveaway – July 11, 2018

We all know too well the importance of wearing sunscreen every day, but many of us lack the discipline to apply it before we leave the house and reapply it throughout the day. Finding one with the right formula and texture can be a real challenge too.

If you’ve been searching for the right sunscreen, we’ve got it figured out for you. Clinelle UV Defense Ultra Protection Mist Spray SPF50 PA++++ is the first UV mist spray to provide 5-in-1 protection against UVA, UVB, blue light, electromagnetic radiation, and premature skin ageing. It contains 100 per cent organic super hyaluronic acid that has a high level of penetration and is thus able retain double the amount of the skin’s natural moisture for up to 72 hours. In addition, cucumber, aloe vera and squalane further shield the skin by providing and extra boost of moisture. This lightweight mist sunscreen is easily absorbed into the skin and blends evenly without leaving white residue.

Like all Clinelle products, the UV Defense Ultra Protection Mist Spray SPF50 PA+++ is formulated with the 7 Secrets to Happy Skin: