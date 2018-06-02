Play and WIN Amazing Prizes!

How to play?

1. Register your details to play the game

2. Click the ‘PLAY’ button

3. Match the pairs of cards by flipping them one by one.

4. If the cards that you flip are the same (a pair), it will remain faced up and you can move on to the next pair. If it doesn’t match, the cards will automatically turn face down and you need to make a new try

5. Find and match all the pairs in the shortest time!

Players are allow to play more than once!

Contest period: 1st June – 30th June 2018

How to win?

– The player to complete the challenge in the shortest time will be the winner of the day.

– Winners will be revealed each week and contacted via email for prize redemption.

Terms and Conditions:

* Unlimited number of games per day.

* If information provided is inaccurate or incomplete, entries will be disqualified.

* Winners will be announced every week at herinspirasi.com.my

* Winners will be notified via email.

* Final decision of winners are at HER Inspirasi’s discretion.

Are you ready to test out your memory skills?

