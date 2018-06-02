Play and WIN Amazing Prizes!

Navigation

To celebrate the launch of HER Inspirasi website, join in the fun and play the memory card game to win amazing prizes from Bonia, Claude Bernard, Juice Works and Nori
June 2, 2018
By Athira Ibrahim

How to play?
1. Register  your details to play the game
2. Click the ‘PLAY’ button
3. Match the pairs of cards by flipping them one by one.
4. If the cards that you flip are the same (a pair), it will remain faced up and you can move on to the next pair. If it doesn’t match, the cards will automatically turn face down and you need to make a new try
5. Find and match all the pairs in the shortest time!

Players are allow to play more than once!
Contest period: 1st June – 30th June 2018

How to win?
– The player to complete the challenge in the shortest time will be the winner of the day.
– Winners will be revealed each week and contacted via email for prize redemption.

Terms and Conditions:
* Contest period 1st -30th June 2018.
* Unlimited number of games per day.
* If information provided is inaccurate or incomplete, entries will be disqualified.
* Winners will be announced every week at herinspirasi.com.my
* Winners will be notified via email.
* Final decision of winners are at HER Inspirasi’s discretion.

Are you ready to test out your memory skills?
Click here to start

 

Grand prizes: Claude Bernard Watch worth RM2,390!

Week 1: Claude Bernard Watch worth RM1,113!

Week 4: Bonia Watch worth RM1,215!

Consolation: RM20 Cash Voucher from Nori and RM10 Cash Voucher from Juice Works!

