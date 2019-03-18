Mermaids Arrive At Sunway Lagoon

Catch the mesmerizing mermaids at Sunway Lagoon

this School Holiday!

Mermaids — legendary half-human, half marine creatures — have fascinated people for centuries and inspired many “sightings.” This March, families from all walks of life can look forward to a really unique to experience at Sunway Lagoon. Especially planned to coincide with the upcoming Malaysian school holidays, Sunway Lagoon’s Waves of Fun programme presents Mermaids Alive!

Want to know what it takes to be a Mermaid? From 23rd to 31st March, visitors can look forward to all the mer-mazing related activities, including meet & greet with the Mermaids, Mermaids Makeover, and Swim with the Mermaids. For aspiring little Mermaids, head to Titan Scuba Asia to learn how you can breathe underwater with scuba equipment (exclusively for kids aged 5 – 11 years old). Fun and exciting activities like Mini Golf, Aqua Volley and Tic Tac Toe will surely entice the little ones too!

“In recent times, mermaid-inspired trends have truly taken flight in so many aspects of our lives, from fashion to make-up to hairstyles to mermaid-inspired food and décor, making mermaids a distinct part of modern culture, which was why we decided the time was right to put together an event like this for the school holidays,” said Sean Choo, General Manager of Sunway Lagoon.

Meanwhile, there will be meet & greet sessions by Clown Walkabout Characters, Captain Quack & Lady Quack, SpongeBob & Patrick in Pirates all throughout the day! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT), Dora the Explorer and her best friend, Boots will also be making special appearances for photo opportunities that’s surely not to be missed!

Exclusive mermaid merchandise will also be available for purchase including mermaid key chain, mermaid t-shirt, mermaid’s tail pool floats, MER-licious Ice Cream Treat from I Scoop 4 U ice cream parlour and Oceanie Slushie mermaid-themed beverage from Chill Lah… outlet at Surf Beach. Guests who participate in the various on-ground activities will stand a chance to win RM30 cash voucher from GEM Studio, RM20 cash voucher from Havanians and 50% off voucher on Mermaid swim course.

In conjunction with Mermaids Alive!, Her World is proud to present an exclusive give away. Thanks to Sunway Lagoon, we are giving away FREE admission tickets from 23rd to 31st March. All you have to do is tell us why you want to go to Sunway Lagoon and send it to [email protected] with your full name, IC number, phone number, home and e-mail address before 20th March!

*Terms and conditions apply*

This contest is open to all residents of Malaysia. Employees of Blu Inc Media Sdn Bhd, sponsors, their advertising agencies and immediate family are not eligible to enter the contest. Late, incomplete and unclear entries will not be entertained. The decision of the judges is final and no correspondence will be entertained. All winners will be notified via email. For more details, log on to www.herinspirasi.com.

Don’t miss out this mer-mazing opportunity & Happy School Holidays!