Join Our Upcoming Cooking Workshop!

March 19, 2019
By Hanis Sophia
At this workshop, you’ll learn to cook ONE of these three mouth-watering Norwegian fjord trout dishes in Malaysian flavours:

 Pan-Fried Norwegian Fjord Trout With Crispy Shallot And Garlic Tamarind Sauce
 Red Curry Norwegian Fjord Trout
 Grilled Sambal Stuffed Norwegian Fjord Trout

 

Date: 20 April 2019, Saturday

Time: 10AM – 1PM

Venue: KDU University College, Glenmarie, Shah Alam.

Fee: RM30* for 2 pax

Book your tickets HERE between 19 March and 11 April 2019.

 

There’s more! Each participant will bring home a goodie bag.

 

*Terms and conditions apply.

 

