Her Inspirasi x McCormick Cooking Demo

We have a new cooking demonstration lined up just for you! In partnership with McCormick, we want to invite you to a tantalising cooking demonstration. During this event, you’ll discover how McCormick’s range of herbs and spices elevates your cooking to the next level.

During the demo, participants will be able to see the chef in action preparing these three mouth-watering favourites: BBQ Smoked Vintage Wings, Angel Hair with Chicken Chili Flakes, as well as Banana Cake.

Date: 29th June 2019

Time: 9AM – 12PM

Venue: The Cooking House, Bangsar

Fee: RM20* per person

Only 50 seats available, so book your tickets HERE between 20th May and 15th June 2019.

*Psst, there’s more! Each participant will bring home a goodie bag.

Rules & Regulations

This contest is open to all residents of Malaysia. Employees of Blu Inc Media Sdn Bhd, sponsors, their advertising agencies and immediate family are not eligible to enter the contest. Late, incomplete and unclear entries will not be entertained. The decision of the organisers is final and no correspondence will be entertained. Selected participants will be notified via email.