Her Inspirasi x McCormick Cooking Demo

We have a new cooking demonstration lined up just for you! In partnership with McCormick, we want to invite you to a tantalising cooking demonstration. During this event, you’ll discover how McCormick’s range of herbs and spices elevates your cooking to the next level.
During the demo, participants will be able to see the chef in action preparing these three mouth-watering favourites: BBQ Smoked Vintage Wings, Angel Hair with Chicken Chili Flakes, as well as Banana Cake.
Date: 29th June 2019
Time: 9AM – 12PM
Venue: The Cooking House, Bangsar
Fee: RM20* per person
Only 50 seats available, so book your tickets HERE between 20th May and 15th June 2019.
*Psst, there’s more! Each participant will bring home a goodie bag.