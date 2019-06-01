DENNIS LAU & FRIENDS: THE CHOSEN 2019 CONCERT PROMOTES LIMITLESS OPPORTUNITIES, LOVE, PEACE AND EQUALITY

Musically directed by Aubrey Suwito, and produced by Jennifer Thompson, the full-scale mega concert features a multi-genre ensemble of artistes

The Chosen 2019 Concert features ‘Give Back’ movement, a collaboration with Teach For Malaysia on a masterclass and mentorship programme

A portion of ticket proceeds will go to Teach For Malaysia

On the heels of a hugely successful maiden concert in 2016 (Dennis Lau & Friends: The Phoenix Rising), music maestro Dennis Lau is bringing together an ensemble of multi-genre Malaysian artistes for the next chapter of Dennis Lau & Friends. Themed ‘THE CHOSEN’, the highly-anticipated full-scale mega concert by the multi-award winning violinist will be produced by Jennifer Thompson and musically directed by Aubrey Suwito – whose names are synonymous with the highest-quality international shows.

THE CHOSEN was selected as the theme for this concert to represent the beginning of Dennis Lau’s ‘Give Back’ movement in collaboration with Teach For Malaysia. It is a representation of a musically and spiritually mature Dennis, who aims to transport his audience to a limitless world of opportunities, love, peace, and equality. The ‘Give Back’ movement includes a masterclass and mentorship programme for selected students through Teach For Malaysia.

Audiences at THE CHOSEN by Dennis Lau & Friends Concert, which will be held on 29th June 2019 at Mega Star Arena @ Viva Mall, will be entertained and serenaded by rising stars namely Aisyah Aziz, Jeryl Lee, Dewi Seriestha, Lee Elaine, Jimmy Sax, Dennis Yin, NAMA, and Fara Dolhadi. A mystery guest artiste who will be announced soon is also expected to make an appearance.

The four students from TFM will be performing a song especially composed by Dennis for them, titled ‘Esok’. A portion of ticket proceeds from the concert will go to Teach For Malaysia to support its mission to end education inequity.

