You Can Sign Up For The SHAPE Fitness Festival 2019 NOW!

Missed out on SHAPE Fitness Festival 2018? Fret not, as we are back…

DATE: 21 September 2019, Saturday

TIME: 3PM-9.30PM

VENUE: Strand Mall, Kota Damansara

This year, we aim to set the bar high to make SHAPE Fitness Festival, a destination for fitness junkies and newbies to discover the best in fitness and wellness.

Expect an exhilarating day of workouts by A-list line-up of health experts and fitness instructors at the event. We will be mixing up yoga, dance and resistance workouts to add variety, fun and play to keep you motivated.

Get nutrition and health tips for your physical and mental health well-being at our various booths.

This year, we will also be supported by our sister titles, the HER World, Jelita and Malaysian Women’s Weekly , bringing things to a whole new level of promoting sustainable fitness and a holistic wellness experience for all festival-goers of all ages.

They say workouts are better with friends, and there is no better place to sweat it out than at SHAPE Fitness Festival 2019, as you build relationships that go beyond fitness.

Bring a friend or two, or come by yourself and connect with like-minded individuals from all walks of life, and sign up now.

Sign up and get your tickets HERE !

It’ll do your body and mind good!

