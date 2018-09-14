Sign up to catch our finalists in action!

Have you locked your date yet?

Because Best Home Cook is happening soon and we definitely don’t want you to miss out!

Date: 13th October 2018

Time: 9AM – 12PM

Venue: Taylor’s University Lakeside Campus

It’s going to be an exciting finale! Watch as finalists battle it out to win the title of ‘Her World

Best Home Cook 2018’ by serving up their best ‘Date Night’ dish.

We’re inviting 30 lucky readers to join us as the action unfolds.

How to join the excitement? It’s easy!

Oh and don’t worry, goodie bags will be given to all participants.

So what are you waiting for? Better start sending in those details :p

See you there!

Organised by

Official Partners