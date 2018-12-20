Working Vs Stay-At-Home Mums: How Does It Affect Your Child?

Whether women should take time off work to raise their child has long been a topic of discussion. Aside from its potentially sexist and stereotypical notions (should women feel pressured to do so as opposed to making the choice willingly), the question that begs to be asked is if there really is a difference in the impact it has on children, or should more importance be placed on parenting style. Puveshini Rao, a clinical psychologist at Rekindle Centre for Systemic Therapy lists down the differences:

Stay-At-Home Mothers

More time with children and being able to witness all the important milestones

Children get the stability and consistency in routine of the person who is disciplining and setting boundaries for them

Children have comfort in having their primary caregiver close

Clearer division of work, which means lesser butting of heads over who has to take time off

Working mothers