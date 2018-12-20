Working Vs Stay-At-Home Mums: How Does It Affect Your Child?

Whether women should take time off work to raise their child has long been a topic of discussion. Aside from its potentially sexist and stereotypical notions (should women feel pressured to do so as opposed to making the choice willingly), the question that begs to be asked is if there really is a difference in the impact it has on children, or should more importance be placed on parenting style. Puveshini Rao, a clinical psychologist at Rekindle Centre for Systemic Therapy lists down the differences:
Stay-At-Home Mothers
- More time with children and being able to witness all the important milestones
- Children get the stability and consistency in routine of the person who is disciplining and setting boundaries for them
- Children have comfort in having their primary caregiver close
- Clearer division of work, which means lesser butting of heads over who has to take time off
Working mothers
- They will be a living example of more fluid gender roles (it’s not just men who are the breadwinners of the family)
- Higher earning and spending potential
- A stronger sense of accomplishment as they are able to achieve their potential while juggling being a mother
- Better intellectual stimulation
- Their children will learn to be independent more quickly
- It could be a platform for better cooperation with their spouse (dividing their schedules fairly and appropriately)