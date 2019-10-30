Work, Play and Eat at LinDees

Nestled on the second floor of Hartamas Shopping Centre, LinDees has officially opened its doors to both parents and their loved ones. LinDees is an integrated space with a play area for the young ones, a conducive working space for parents, and a cafe for the family to indulge in a hearty meal!

Playland

Equipped with sensory-rich features and activities including climbing, hopping, swinging and planting, LinDees provides a safe sanctuary for both young children and babies. Designed to develop motor skills, cognition and creativity in children, the CPR-certified Play Buddies will keep an eye on them while they play and explore.

Unlike most playlands, LinDees doesn’t have a colourful ball pit or inflatable playground. Taking inspiration from local architecture, sections of the Playland resemble places from Malaysian culture, such as the wooden Rumah Melayu.