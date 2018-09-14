Empower Your Girls With These Downloadable Posters

Women have been playing a big part in the world of science for decades. However, somehow, men just seem to be more visible. This affects how children perceive science and influences their interests somewhat.

If you have daughters or know girls who might need a nudge into seeing how women have thrived in the science fields, these posters might help. Designer Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya created this series of posters to highlight women in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). In fact, they are part of her Beyond Curie project that features more women in science on her website.

Print out the free high-resolution downloadable versions here. Then, proudly display them in your girls’ rooms, in classrooms, or even study area at home. These posters will help fuel their ambition and give affirmation that girls can do anything they want to.

Featured Women In Science

The six posters highlight women in different fields of science. The women featured are as follows:-

Rosalind Franklin : She was the first scientist to photograph what DNA looks like, but three male scientists took credit for it without her knowledge. Franklin was left out when the three men were awarded the Nobel Prize after her death in 1962.

: She was the first scientist to photograph what DNA looks like, but three male scientists took credit for it without her knowledge. Franklin was left out when the three men were awarded the Nobel Prize after her death in 1962. Mae Jemison : An accomplished engineer and physician, she was the first black woman to travel in space.

: An accomplished engineer and physician, she was the first black woman to travel in space. Maryam Mirzakhani : This professor of mathematics at Stanford University has contributed to many mathematical theories, earning her the world’s most prestigious mathematics award – the first woman in the world to win the award.

: This professor of mathematics at Stanford University has contributed to many mathematical theories, earning her the world’s most prestigious mathematics award – the first woman in the world to win the award. Katherine Johnson : She has helped astronauts launch into space and land back safely on Earth thanks to her skills in mathematics and her precise calculations. As Phingbodhipakkiya puts it, Katherine Johnson was the woman who sent a man to the moon.

: She has helped astronauts launch into space and land back safely on Earth thanks to her skills in mathematics and her precise calculations. As Phingbodhipakkiya puts it, Katherine Johnson was the woman who sent a man to the moon. Chien-Shiung Wu : Known as “The First Lady of Physics”, she helped revolutionise the science of nuclear physics. Another female scientist left out of a Nobel Prize while male colleagues working on the same research received their accolades.

: Known as “The First Lady of Physics”, she helped revolutionise the science of nuclear physics. Another female scientist left out of a Nobel Prize while male colleagues working on the same research received their accolades. May-Britt Moser: She received the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2014 for identifying cells in the brain that affect the human being’s sense of navigation.

Women have indeed always played important roles in various fields of science. It’s time for them to get the recognition they deserve.