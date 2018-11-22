Why Lisa Surihani Chose to #GoBlue

Actress and UNICEF National Ambassador Lisa ­Surihani chose to #GoBlue in support of #MalaysiaBiru that promotes children’s rights in celebration of World Children’s Day. Every 20th November, the World Children’s Day is celebrated alongside the anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of Child.

This year, DOME Cafe Malaysia and UNICEF decided to band together to bring change to the lives of children in need. By introducing the year-long Small Change, Big Difference Campaign was launched last weekend, DOME Cafe Malaysia pledge to pay-it-forward by encouragng their customers to round up their bill and the difference in change will be channeled to UNICEF for its activities and programs benefiting children in Malaysia and around the world.

“DOME has always been proactive in civic conscious, as well as community-based, initiatives that activate change in consumer behavior,” says Farha M Shaid, GM of The Melium Group, the company that introduced DOME Café to Malaysia over 23 years ago. “It means a lot to officially launch the Small Change, Big Difference Campaign on World Children’s Day because giving children the voice and space to activate change is exactly the kind of proactive community service that DOME would like to engage in.”

“Around the world and in Malaysia today, we are celebrating World Children’s Day. It‘s not just a fun day, but a call for urgent action to provide a brighter future for all children,” said Lisa Biru-hani* during her speech last weekend. “Every single person, every single one of us, can make a difference in a child’s life. It is as simple as rounding up your bill to give your small change to a cause as really in the spirit of giving, there is no amount too small. Like the Malay proverb says ‘sedikit-sedikit, lama-lama jadi bukit’ or – bit by bit, over time, turns into a mountain. And our little bit, put together, will spark a movement, making a big change in the lives of children.

Celebrating the Children at DOME Cafe Malaysia

The unprivileged children of the IDEAS Academy were given the chance to follow the celebration closely with a grand lunch alongside their teachers. The fun part was the moment they join a tight battle of coloring contest with Tengku Ilisha Ameera binti Tengku Abdullah playing judge. The ambience of DOME Café that afternoon was filled with the exuberant laughter of these children.

*In the spirit of #GoBlue, Lisa Surihani jokingly changed her name to Lisa Biru-hani for the day!

Images by DOME Cafe Malaysia