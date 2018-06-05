When Little Kids Are Mean: Helping Your Child Handle It

2. Teach Them Courage

Internationally renowned educator and award-winning author Michele Borba, EdD, suggests keeping, or memorizing, a list of comebacks should another child say something mean or rude to yours. This includes questioning their statement, like “Why would you say that?” Your child doesn’t like the answer that comes after? He or she could follow up with any of the following, as suggested by Borba:

“So?” or “So? Who cares?” or “So? Whatever.”

“Give me a break.”

“Really? I didn’t know that. Thanks for telling me.” And make it sound as sincere as possible.

“People say that a lot about me,” or “Bingo! You win!” just to throw them off.

“You may think it’s funny, but it’s not to me” if your child needs to send a message to a friend that he or she considers a good friend.

Or if your child isn’t very good with verbal comebacks, Borba suggests they just walk away, or pretend the bully is invisible or look completely disinterested.