When Little Kids Are Mean: Helping Your Child Handle It

We know that sometimes kids don’t mean to be mean, but your little ones might not know that. If another child has been mean or rude to yours, here are some things you can do to help them handle the situation, or at least so that they don’t feel bad about themselves.
It may not be a big deal for us, but it might feel serious for the child on the receiving end, especially being innocent and not understanding why someone they thought were their friend would say something hurtful. Validating their feelings, instead of being dismissive, lets them know that this is a part of life, and that it can be handled positively should it happen again. Talking to Today’s Parent, psychotherapist Andrea Nair suggests discussing with your child the best solution for this. You can consider if your child should confront the bully, talk to a teacher or have you talk to the bully’s parents. This teaches your child to think of the best solutions to tackle problems.
Internationally renowned educator and award-winning author Michele Borba, EdD, suggests keeping, or memorizing, a list of comebacks should another child say something mean or rude to yours. This includes questioning their statement, like “Why would you say that?” Your child doesn’t like the answer that comes after? He or she could follow up with any of the following, as suggested by Borba:
“So?” or “So? Who cares?” or “So? Whatever.”
“Give me a break.”
“Really? I didn’t know that. Thanks for telling me.” And make it sound as sincere as possible.
“People say that a lot about me,” or “Bingo! You win!” just to throw them off.
“You may think it’s funny, but it’s not to me” if your child needs to send a message to a friend that he or she considers a good friend.
Or if your child isn’t very good with verbal comebacks, Borba suggests they just walk away, or pretend the bully is invisible or look completely disinterested.
Your child should know that it is usually not their fault that their friend picked on them. As with adult meanies, mini meanies have underlying reasons for saying hurtful things to their friends, too. According to Nair, in kids aged between five to eight years old, anger could really be a mask for sadness or fear. Lashing out at another person could be that kid’s way of fulfilling another need that isn’t being met. Nair suggests telling your child that their friend is just trying to make themselves feel better by making others feel worse. This helps your child feel less negative about themselves, and could even encourage them to be more empathetic in future.