When Is It Okay For Your Kids To Wear Your Makeup?

Imagine yourself putting on makeup at your vanity table when your daughter tugs at your sleeves, asking you to put makeup on her as well. For some, it could be an amazing bonding opportunity, but where do you draw the line when your child consistently wants makeup to be put on her especially if her age is below a double digit?

When is it okay?

Firstly, ascertain why she feels the need to have makeup on. Is it because she feels it’s a way to feel closer to you, does she like playing pretend, or has she been influenced by the increasing pressure on young girls to look a certain way? If it’s the last, you’ll need to have a proper conversation with her regarding body image issues and confidence as it could have a lasting impact on her as she grows up. If it’s the first two, as long as you make it clear that there is no pressure to do so and putting on makeup once in awhile is a way to have fun, then it should be fine.

What sort of makeup should you look for?

Just make sure you pick makeup items that are either catered for children or organic products, which are void of harsh chemicals. Also, let them know they don’t need foundation or skin tints given their clear skin and such products may lead to clogged pores. Just a wash of shimmer on the eyes or a light layer of lip gloss should do just the trick in satisfying your child’s innate curiosity.

When could it be a problem?

Now, the problem could be a little different if your child were a little older and experiencing breakouts. Their eagerness for makeup could be to cover up such acne and could be linked to a multitude of self-esteem issues. They could be very self-conscious about the matter, but if you notice their skin worsening or that it troubles them, ask them gently if they would like to go to the pharmacist to get acne treatment products and as Professor Rodney Sinclair, a dermatologist, suggests, “Bring up sooner rather than later. The longer you leave it, the harder it gets.” He also recommends, “If nothing is working five or six weeks, then go to a doctor. If it’s severe, a pharmacist will guide you as to when it’s time to see a doctor.” Makeup in this case, could exacerbate the situation, so, you need to have a talk with your child regarding this as they could be very reluctant in giving up the one thing they believe can help with confidence by covering up any skin imperfections.

Dr Sinclair recommends starting off with benzoyl peroxide cream and to purchase the lowest strength one as those with a higher concentrate could cause more irritation. “Girls start [getting pimples’ about two years before or two years after period, so typically around eight to 14 years old. At the end of the day, pimples are normal, everyone gets them.” It may be a difficult topic to tackle, but make sure you get your child the help they need with a dermatologist should there be a need for it.