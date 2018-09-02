What To Do If Your Kid Catches You Having Sex?

So, the kids are finally tucked away safely in bed and both you and hubby jump at the rare chance of being able to get it on. But in the midst of getting hot and heavy, you suddenly hear the clearing of a throat and perhaps an awkward mumble. You’ve been caught in the act – now, what do you do?

Calm down

You’re probably entering panic mode, but try your best to calm down. Firstly, how old is your child? If they are younger than four, chances are, they won’t know what’s going on and you can brush it off as something else. But if your child is older and has at the very least, an inkling as to what was going down in that bed, you may want to tell him or her (calmly!) to go to their room and you’ll be there with them in a minute. This will put the both of you in neutral territory – not to mention, give you time to pull on clothes and gather your flustered thoughts!

The explanation

You’d be surprised by how much kids these days know about sex. So, don’t try to one-up or fool your slightly older children. “When you’re flustered, it’s easy to say too much or say the wrong thing,” says Melisa Shelton, a school psychologist. She advises you to think of the situation from your child’s perspective and try to open the topic by drawing upon information that your child already knows, such as “Remember when we talked about how babies are made?” Also, try to stress that this is what “mummies and daddies do” to get them to see that this is normal behaviour amongst married couples lest they feel weirded out.

Dealing with the aftermath

The morning after, make sure you try to have a word with your child by saying, “Hey, I’m sorry about last night. We should have locked our bedroom door for some privacy.” Apologising will also reassure your child that he or she did nothing wrong as they may have perceived it as such during your initial negative reaction to them catching you in the act. It’s important that you don’t feel overly guilty about the entire incident as it could leave your child with the impression that sex is something to be guilty or shameful about. Also, set ground rules such as knocking before entering (if you’d rather not lock the door in case of emergencies) or informing your children that “mummy and daddy need their alone time now” as a signal that they should not disturb you.