What Parents Can Learn From Their Energetic Kids

Let’s be honest. Sometimes, the kids really do wear us down, don’t they? They seem to have all this boundless energy that we find hard to keep up with. Yet they are so small – where does all this energy come from? Believe it or not, what parents can learn from kids when it comes to energy might just help boost our own energy.

According to parenting blogger, Kate of katesurfs.com, kids have a lot more energy compared to adults because they have less stress. Referring to a training session on understanding children conducted by The Art Of Living Foundation, she learned why kids act the way they do. As Kate shares on her blog, one of the reasons kids have boundless energy is due to not having stress. She says that kids live in the present moment and experience less anxiety, worry, regret and sadness. These feelings have a taxing effect in adults and cause them to feel physically tired.

This is supported by Medical News Today, which says that stress can cause physical as well as emotional exhaustion. When you’re stressed, your body makes more of the “fight-or-flight” chemical. In a situation where you can do neither, such as at the office, the chemicals produced by your body aren’t used up. This affects your body negatively over time. Thus, what parents can learn from kids is that more stress will drain more of your energy.

Learning From Kids To Understand Them Better

By understanding why children act the way they do, adults can understand their motivation. Subsequently, this allows for better handling of any situation such as tantrums or stubbornness. At the same time, if you were to apply what parents can learn from kids, you might understand yourself better. As kids are not held back by their emotions, their energy levels are kept high. For adults, while we might have to deal with delicate situations, identifying stress-triggers and learning how to avoid them might give us an energy boost. If a renewed way of thinking leads to a better connection with our kids, that’s even better!

What Parents Can Learn From Kids

As mentioned by Kate from katesurfs.com, kids live in the present moment and experience less stress. They don’t feel anxiety or worry over things they cannot control or are in the past. This translates to better utilisation of energy. If adults can harness the same kind of thinking, we might be able to do more throughout the day! In her article, Kate also outlines other things kids do that help them retain energy. Hear are what parents can learn from kids to improve our energy consumption, be able to understand kids and perhaps keep up with them!

1. Correct Breathing Boosts Energy

Kate points out that when children breathe in, they move their whole body, including their shoulders and abdomens. This helps fill their entire lung capacity with oxygen. More oxygen means more energy. Take a breather for a while (pun intended) and see how you inhale oxygen. Perhaps you may need to relearn how to breathe in correctly so that the process is more full and complete, delivering oxygen to all parts of your body.

2. Less Stress When You Express Your Emotions More Freely

While we need to have a degree of sensitivity in the grown-up world, there are two things that you should express more freely. These two are laughter and crying. See how freely kids do these two things and how their hang-ups just melt away after that. If you’re feeling stressed, don’t deprive yourself of a good cry. Or watch something funny on the television for a dose of laughter. Similarly, when your little one starts crying over something, perhaps its better to let them cry until they are content, rather than telling them to toughen it out. This way, the tension is not stored in the body.

3. Exercising Helps Regulate Energy

When your kids are bouncing off the walls and just wouldn’t keep still, it’s easy to feel frustrated and even annoyed. Well, you shouldn’t be, because not keeping still is just a natural part of being a child. If they’re not allowed to burn off this energy, this is when they start acting up, or as Kate puts it, “exhibiting undesirable behaviour.” Thus, its good to ensure that the kids get the exercise they need by bringing them to the park or playground, or enrolling them in after school activities and such. They’ll be less excitable and fidgety at the end of the day, clearing the way for more peaceful evenings to be spent with the family.

Conversely, doing more exercise on your part can help you regulate your energy, too. Research done at the University of Georgia in Athens, the USA, found that doing moderate exercise for 20 minutes helped boost energy better than sitting quietly. Evidently, exercise is good for both you and the kids so if you haven’t already, it’s time to slot in some exercise time into the day.

What Kids Can Learn From Parents

As kids grow older, though, they will recognise problems and how it affects their lives. They will lose the ability to express their emotions freely and become more inhibited. They will start to care about what others think about them. Thus, this is when parents can teach kids how to handle stress, and ideally minimise its occurrence. Teaching children how to handle their emotions, harness their energy optimally and just breathing correctly can help them become better adjusted mentally as they grow up.