What Is Your Parenting Style?

Think of how you interact, educate, and respond to your child’s needs and requests – not only will it affect your child’s psychological wellbeing, but it will determine how your child will function in society. For a clearer picture as to what different styles entail, Ms Jolene Yeo, a neurotherapist at Spectrum of Life Integrative Wellness Centre lists it down (for the full article on SOL, click here):

1. Authoritative Parenting

There is open communication, trust and acceptance along with encouragement when interacting with your child.

Ask yourself…

Does my child have to abide to structured rules in the house? E.g. a bedtime curfew

Are there consequences if my child breaks those rules?

Does my child understand my expectations I have for their behaviour and are these expectations reasonable?

Is my child able to talk to me about anything without fear of a negative reaction or being judged?

Your child may be…