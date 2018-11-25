What Is Your Parenting Style?

Think of how you interact, educate, and respond to your child’s needs and requests – not only will it affect your child’s psychological wellbeing, but it will determine how your child will function in society. For a clearer picture as to what different styles entail, Ms Jolene Yeo, a neurotherapist at Spectrum of Life Integrative Wellness Centre lists it down (for the full article on SOL, click here):
1. Authoritative Parenting
There is open communication, trust and acceptance along with encouragement when interacting with your child.
Ask yourself…
- Does my child have to abide to structured rules in the house? E.g. a bedtime curfew
- Are there consequences if my child breaks those rules?
- Does my child understand my expectations I have for their behaviour and are these expectations reasonable?
- Is my child able to talk to me about anything without fear of a negative reaction or being judged?
Your child may be…
- Cheerful
- Socially responsible
- Self-reliant
- Achievement-oriented
- Cooperative with peers and adults