Ways To Encourage Healthy Eating Habits In Your Kids

We all know the dilemma of getting your kids to get their daily dose of vegetables and fruits – but these are important and essential to their wellbeing and growth. So, it’s important to instill healthy eating habits in them as they grow up as you won’t always be around to prepare healthy dishes for them – they have to be the ones conscious of their decisions and of what goes into their bodies. Check out some of our tips:

1. Involve them

When you go grocery shopping or sit down to map out the week’s family dinners, get your kids to chime in and help with the food prepping. This will get them invested in the process and they will be more likely to down the end results on the plate. It will also help normalise healthy food around them as they’ll be surrounded by it from start to end – as opposed to viewing it as a segmented portion of their day where they are forced to eat something they don’t like. You can even make fun weekend projects such as yogurt popsicles!

2. Persevere

It’s easy to be discouraged when you try to get your young one to eat new healthy items – such as papayas or avocados. It’s normal for them to reject new foods and stick to what they’ve always liked, but remember that taste buds can change. This doesn’t mean forcing them to eat it seven nights in a row. But if they are old enough to understand you, perhaps strike a bargain by telling them to try the food 10 times first to really ascertain if they like or dislike it.

3. Give them choices

Everybody likes choices and your child is no different. Plus, giving them an array of healthy lunchbox snacks can avoid the classic “I don’t want that!” that could lead to a standoff between parent and child. Pack a mixture of fruits, nuts, and yogurt and allow them to choose what they’d like the most.

4. Pepare snacks for rides

Often when your child is strapped in for a ride, they’ll feel restless and are more likely to munch on something. Instead of tossing them a candy bar, give them slices of apples or yogurt with granola.

5. Be a good role model

How can you expect your child to eat healthily when you’re ordering burgers and fries every other night yourself? Your child will most probably be influenced what it is you like or don’t like as they are too young to have developed their taste buds or the appetite to be adventurous with food just yet. So, practise what you preach!