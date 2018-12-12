Understanding Child Marriages in Malaysia

Child marriages are not new to Malaysia but recently, more awareness is given to the topic especially after the viral news of a 41-year old man marrying an 11-year old girl. But, there is more to child marriages and during our Hang Out Dome Cafe Malaysia with Her World (Ep. 3) we take on the topic and shed more light on child marriages. We thank our special guests child activist, Dr Hartini Zainuddin, OrphanCare representative, Sheerin Khan, child psychologist, Katyana Azman and Cleo Malaysia editor, Lina Esa for sharing your thoughts and comments with us.

5 Key Factors You Should Know About Child Marriages:

Parents should always listen and talk to your children openly about sex and marriage. Sex education is important to ensure teens are aware of the consequences of having sex. Express to them that there are more options available than marriage if she becomes pregnant. Identify what are the issues your child may not be aware about and have an open discussion about these topics. Child marriages is not only about an adult man marrying a young girl. Child marriage is more common between teens marrying teens. Do place upon your child the shame and try to solve teen pregnancy with marriage. Kids are still not mentally prepared to handle the responsibility of marriage. Visit a specialist or talk to a counselor if you or your child needs help. Do not just leave questions unanswered and always seek for help.

Share these contact details with your children, so they can get the right information: