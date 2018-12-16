The Statistics of Cyberbullying

Gathering responses from approximately 2,000 youths from the age of 13 to 21 years old (predominantly from rural schools) over the period of 10 months. The data was then processed by Dr Kuldip Kaur, Consultant Educationist and Dr Soon Seng Thah, Director of Centre Research and Innovation from Open University Malaysia. Below are the results:

On being cyberbullied

One out of five youths attested to being cyberbullied for more than a year

156 out of the 400 (mentioned above) are still being cyberbullied

42 per cent said they know someone who has been cyberbullied

When asked about school life, studies, relationship with parents, classmates, and friends – students who have been cyberbullied have a less positive disposition when it comes to themselves.

It was concluded that the way youths view themselves and the way they interact with others significantly affects the likelihood of them being cyberbullied.

On being resilient

The survey showed an overall increase in awareness among youths towards digital resilience. When they encounter issues online, youths have demonstrated the ability and willingness to stop or report the issue – which means there is awareness of the support systems available to them. However, findings showed differences between boys and girls.

Top three steps taken by boys to stop cyberbullying:

Searched for advice on the internet to solve the problem Reported the issue to the administrator Felt that the bully was stupid and pitiful

Top three steps taken by girls to stop cyberbullying: