The Benefits of Using a Baby Carrier

One of the best ways to bond with your baby is to carry him/her in a baby carrier. According to Babywearing consultant, Dr. Izam Suziani, parents today are encouraged to use baby carriers because of the NINO theory which means, nine months in and nine months out.

“Babies are in the womb for nine months, and then at birth they are suddenly outside the womb. Parents, can’t expect babies to be independent instantly and they can assist babies to adapt and grow with confidence and calmness by carrying baby in a carrier,” explain Dr Izam.

Not only will babywearing enhance the physical, mental and emotional development of the baby it also helps mother reduces baby blues and chances of developing post-natal depression.

It is also said that by carrying baby close to the body, it can help babies grow better as it conserves their energy helping them grow healthier. Parents will also find caring for other siblings easier as both hands are free to attend to their other kids’ needs.

How to Choose the Right Carrier

Ensure the design of the baby carrier you wish to purchase is suitable for your child’s age. Check the label to see if it’s suitable for newborns, toddlers or preschoolers. Check on your babies size in regards to the carries – weight and height. Identify the stage of your babies neurodevelopment. Can your baby sit without support? If you have special requirements for your child with special needs. You preference and comfort. Your budget.

Babywearing Must-Know Safety Tips (remember this TICKS checklist)

T : Tied tightly

I : In view

C : Close enough to kiss baby

K : Keep baby chin off chest

S : Supports babies back

