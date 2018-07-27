Navigation

The Amount Of Hair This Baby Has Is Amazing

This baby is winning the Internet with her mane of jet black hair!
July 27, 2018
By Zurien Onn

One of the cutest and newest Instagram sensations has only been on Instagram for about 3 months but she already has more than 151,000 followers. And she’s only 7 months old, too! Meet Baby Chanco, the adorable little tyke born with a full mop of black hair.

baby chanco

The little bub is known as Baby Chanco as per her Instagram account, but it is unknown if this is her real name or what her full name is. Seemingly of Japanese ethnicity, Baby Chanco was born in December 2017.

Baby Chanco At Birth

Baby Chanco

Already sporting a full head of hair in her early days

While there are many babies born with a full head of hair, this is generally not the norm. Thus, it’s no surprise that this little angel would attract attention with her luscious locks. Not to mention that she’s also as cute as a button. However, it is even more rare for the hair to keep growing at a steady rate during the early months. In the case of Baby Chanco, her hair seems to be growing straight up into a bushy mane, making her even more special.

baby chanco

Baby Chanco’s first post on Instagram, one of her at about 4 months old.

Her parents seem to have embraced her natural beauty, fluffing out her hair instead of trying to tame it. And as seen by the number of Instagram followers as well as number of ‘likes’ for each upload, it’s safe to say that this move has gotten a global thumbs up.

One of her more recent posts sees her getting a trim.

But don’t worry, they kept the fluff!

 

All photos and videos are taken from Baby Chanco’s Instagram account. 

