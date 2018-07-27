The Amount Of Hair This Baby Has Is Amazing

One of the cutest and newest Instagram sensations has only been on Instagram for about 3 months but she already has more than 151,000 followers. And she’s only 7 months old, too! Meet Baby Chanco, the adorable little tyke born with a full mop of black hair.

The little bub is known as Baby Chanco as per her Instagram account, but it is unknown if this is her real name or what her full name is. Seemingly of Japanese ethnicity, Baby Chanco was born in December 2017.

Baby Chanco At Birth

While there are many babies born with a full head of hair, this is generally not the norm. Thus, it’s no surprise that this little angel would attract attention with her luscious locks. Not to mention that she’s also as cute as a button. However, it is even more rare for the hair to keep growing at a steady rate during the early months. In the case of Baby Chanco, her hair seems to be growing straight up into a bushy mane, making her even more special.

Her parents seem to have embraced her natural beauty, fluffing out her hair instead of trying to tame it. And as seen by the number of Instagram followers as well as number of ‘likes’ for each upload, it’s safe to say that this move has gotten a global thumbs up.

One of her more recent posts sees her getting a trim.

But don’t worry, they kept the fluff!

All photos and videos are taken from Baby Chanco’s Instagram account.