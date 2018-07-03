It’s the letter almost every mother dreams would come for their child one day: acceptance into one of the most prestigious universities in the world. Syed Saddiq’s Oxford offer letter is definitely an inspiration to young Malaysians.

The newly-minted Minister of Youth and Sports of Malaysia shared on his Instagram account on 21 March 2017 that he was offered a place at the Blavatnik School of Government, Oxford University to study Public Policy. This letter details the first time he was offered a place at the world’s number one university.

Yes, he was offered to attend the prestigious institution a second time, this time along with a Chevening Scholarship to go with it. This means that Syed Saddiq would not have even had to worry about how to pay for his Oxford education.

In fact, even the first of Syed Saddiq’s Oxford letter detailed the many financing avenues available and the scholarships available from the Blavatnik School of Government itself. There would have been no problem at all for the young youth leader to attend the school should he have chosen to accept the offer.

However, as the offer came in June 2018, exactly a month after the Yang Berhormat was appointed as Member of Parliament for Muar, he has decided to forgo the offer. In his Facebook post, Syed Saddiq shares how it was a painful decision for him to make, but ultimately decided that serving his country takes precedence over furthering his studies.

“It was not an easy journey for me, to choose between my dream and my responsibility,” he says in his Facebook post dated 12 June 2018.

The Education of Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman

He may not be attending Oxford, but Syed Saddiq’s educational past is not that bad at all, either. The Muar MP is a law graduate from the International Islamic University of Malaysia, following his secondary education at the Royal Military College, one of Malaysia’s top secondary schools.

As a student, he has been awarded Best Debater (ESL Category) for 3 consecutive years from 2012 until 2014 at the Australasia, Cambridge and Oxford InterVarsities Debates, where he broke the record for highest scoring debater (ESL) in the history of the World Universities Debate Championship. Syed Saddiq was also the first Asian to be appointed Chief Judge at the Cambridge InterVarsities in the United Kingdom.