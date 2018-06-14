If you’ve been to the ArtScience Museum in Singapore (and if you haven’t, it needs to be on your list!) – you’ll know that it’s a great platform for your little ones to continuously push their creative and scientific boundaries as both art and science (two seemingly polar opposite studies) come together seamlessly and breathtakingly in installation works.

So, it’s exciting to know that Wind Walkers: Theo Jansen’s Strandbeests will be coming to the ArtScience Museum on the 23rd of June and will run until the 30th of September 2018 (great for a weekend escapade or short jaunt during school holidays). Having spent the last 28 years of his life developing machinations that resemble animals, he’s found a way to harness the power of wind to allow them to walk in an almost lifelike manner. Showcasing 13 large-scale Strandbeests, the star of the show is undoubtedly, Animaris Siamesis, the largest which measures 10 metres in length and weights over a whopping 240kg!

Fun backstory!

Theo Jansen had initially envisioned his wind-powered machines to push and pile sand on the shore of beaches to form natural barriers – a potential solution in response to rising sea levels and the subsequent flooding. However, over the years, they have evolved and formed the “new species of man-made animal” they are today.