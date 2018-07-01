4 STEM Programmes For Your Teen

With the world taking an ever evolving in the interest of all things STEM – we’ve listed down five programmes that will nurture your teen in this direction:

1. Girls In Tech Global Classroom

Aiming to bridge the gender gap by nurturing the interest of girls and women in the STEM field, all your teen (this is suitable for all ages) will need is an Internet connection to get started. This programme not only teaches your teen key coding and design, but it combines it with entrepreneurial skills as well. Tapping into the interests of the generation today, this global classroom will not only teach the designing of websites, but will also guide your teen on building their very own Tumblr pages. All courses will be held online where participants can view and read content, submit assignments, and take quizzes. Mentors and opportunities for discussions will be readily available as well.

For more information and to sign up, go to Global Classroom.

2. Programming with Microbit at Code Juniors

Based in TTDI, Code Juniors will be having school holiday camps this year! For this one in particular, kids will be playing with Javascript blocks as well as robotics when they program their own Micro:bit – a BC designed pocket-sized computer, which will enable them to understand what they learn within a classroom can be applied to the real world.

Dates: 17th – 19th of July; 13th to 15th of August

Time: 9:30am – 12:30pm

For more information and to sign up, go to Code Juniors.

3. Game Development Workshop at Go Code

Does your teen enjoy playing video games? Why not explore a potential career path in it by checking out this particular programme that will enable them to build their own game in just five days with Scratch (a program created by MIT). While no prior coding experience will be required, it would be preferrable if your child has basic programming knowledge.

For holiday classes, your teen can start anytime – they’ll have to attend classes for five consecutive days, clocking in four hours daily. Fret not, time slots are flexible!

For more information and to sign up, go to Go Code.

4. Bio Hacking at iTrainKids

It’s not just all robotics and technology here (though they do offer those). With this class, your child will be learning the nooks and crannies of biology via microbial fuel cell experiments as well as growing their own bacteria. They hold weekend classes and this program runs from 10am – 1pm.

For more information and to sign up, go to iTrainKids.