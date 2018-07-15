4 STEM Books For Girls To Get Them Interested In Science

These days, more girls are getting interested in and are involved in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). However, many of them, especially younger girls, still need role models to look up to and show them that science is a girl’s world as much as it is for boys. These four STEM books for girls feature science heroines throughout history that have made their names in their respective fields. Plus, not only do the books illustrate how these women work, they are also featured as pioneers who made breakthroughs that have contributed significantly to modern society.

Get these STEM books for girls if you want to inspire your young lady to consider exploring the world of science and technology.

1. Who Says Women Can’t Be Computer Programmers?: The Story of Ada Lovelace

Learn all about the world’s first computer programmer: yes, a woman! Ada Lovelace was the daughter of the famous poet Lord Byron and was an inspiration to even Charles Babbage and Alan Turing, who throughout history have always been considered as fathers of computer science.

Title: Who Says Women Can’t Be Computer Prpgrammers?: The Story of Ada Lovelace

Author: Tanya Lee Stone, with illustrations by Marjorie Priceman

Suitable for ages: 6 to 9

Price: RM73.57 from Kinokuniya