A SPLASHING GOOD TIME

Sand tiger sharks, red-bellied piranhas, green sea turtles and frisky otters – oh my! This school holidays, bring the young ones to Aquaria KLCC, the world-class oceanarium located right in the Kuala Lumpur City Centre, for a wondrous day meeting a multitude of amazing aquatic and land-bound creatures.

Experience The Ocean

Ride the travelator that takes visitors through a 90m glass tunnel and watch as stingrays, sharks and other colourful fishes swim around you. Look out for the majestic turtle as it traverses above you. This awe-inspiring experience recreates the wonders of the ocean and will instil in your child a love for marine life.

Interact With Sea Creatures

At Aquaria KLCC, visitors get to see the fascinating creatures really up close. For example, you can catch the various feeding sessions to understand more about marine life and see the Asian small-clawed otter from a close distance. At the Touch Pool you’ll find organisms such as the sea cucumber, chocolate chip sea star and horseshoe crabs. Would your little one dare to touch them? See if the kids can spot the brownbanded bamboo shark swimming in the pool! This would definitely be a memorable outing.

Spend A Night At The Aquarium

How about sleeping with the sharks? Children aged 6 to 13 can join the shark sleepover at Aquaria KLCC for an out- of-this-world experience where they camp out next to the shark tanks, take a night tour of the oceanarium, learn all about the intriguing habits of arapaimas, sharks and red-bellied piranhas, and even feed the fishes!

Visit www.aquariaklcc.com and their Facebook page for special event updates. You can also purchase tickets online and skip the queue!*

*Only valid for tickets purchased via official website.