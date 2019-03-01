Soothe The Pain

When it comes to nursing your newborn, it is recommended that mums breastfeed babies for the first six months as it provides the ideal nutrition for your bub. It also allows new mothers to form a closer bond with the new baby.

When you first attempt to nurse your newborn, you may think that since mothers have been doing this for centuries, how hard can it be?

However, for some, this may not come as naturally. Breastfeeding can be more challenging than one might expect, especially when it involves both physical and emotional factors.