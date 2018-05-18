Signs That Your Child Is A Victim of Cyber-bullying

When teasing becomes hurtful, unkind and constant, it crosses the line into bullying and needs to stop.
Many young kids and teens who are cyber-bullied don’t want to tell a teacher or parent, often because they feel ashamed of the social stigma, or fear that their computer privileges may be taken away at home.
Signs of cyber-bullying vary, but do watch out for these common indicators:
- Gets emotionally upset during or after using the Internet or phone.
- Feels very secretive or protective about his or her online activities.
- Withdraws from family members, friends and activities.
- Avoids school or group gatherings.
- Falls behind in school and acts out in anger at home.
- Undergoes changes in mood, behaviour, sleep or appetite.
- Wants to stop using computers or phones.
- Acts nervous or jumpy when getting an instant message, text or email.
- Avoids discussions about computer or phone activities.
This story by Ranessa Jacyntha Theyakaraja first appeared in the November 2015 issue of Her World.