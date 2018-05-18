Signs That Your Child Is A Victim of Cyber-bullying

When teasing becomes hurtful, unkind and constant, it crosses the line into bullying and needs to stop.

Many young kids and teens who are cyber-bullied don’t want to tell a teacher or parent, often because they feel ashamed of the social stigma, or fear that their computer privileges may be taken away at home.

Signs of cyber-bullying vary, but do watch out for these common indicators:

Gets emotionally upset during or after using the Internet or phone. Feels very secretive or protective about his or her online activities. Withdraws from family members, friends and activities. Avoids school or group gatherings. Falls behind in school and acts out in anger at home. Undergoes changes in mood, behaviour, sleep or appetite. Wants to stop using computers or phones. Acts nervous or jumpy when getting an instant message, text or email. Avoids discussions about computer or phone activities.

This story by Ranessa Jacyntha Theyakaraja first appeared in the November 2015 issue of Her World.