Shopping Alert: Trolley Handles Could Transfer HFMD

Cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) have been on a sharp rise lately. Recently, the Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah released a statement on 19 July with numbers of HFMD in Malaysia. Overall, from the first week of 2018 until 18 July 2018, a total of 33,425 cases have been reported this year. Except for Sabah and Sarawak, it seems that incidents have been on the rise this year compared to the same period last year in all Malaysian states. To date, up to 419 premises have been closed due to the outbreak. These premises are closed for 10 days each to ensure the chain of infection is broken. Disinfection activities are also carried out during closure. This includes 198 nurseries, 197 kindergartens/pres-schools and 23 schools. Thus, it’s crucial to know how you can protect your kids from HFMD and avoid being infected.

What Causes HFMD

HFMD is caused by enteroviruses, where the two main viruses causing HFMD are the Coxsackie A16 virus and the Enterovirus71 (EV71). The current spate of cases are mostly caused by the enterovirus. This strain can cause dehydration, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), cardiorespiratory failure and even death. However, thankfully, thus far in 2018 no deaths have been recorded because of HFMD or EV71 infection.

The virus transfers from one individual to another through direct contact. This could be through the saliva, mucus, blister liquid, and feces of those that are infected.

How To Protect Your Kids From HFMD

The Ministry of Health recommends the following to parents as well as those working at nurseries, pre-schools and schools:-

1. Avoid bringing kids with HFMD to public places. Also refrain from sending them to their respective schools or nurseries. This is to curb further breakouts.

2. Bring your children to the nearest health facility if they seem to have HFMD symptoms.

3. Always make it a point to wash your hands with soap and clean water after visiting the loo, changing baby’s diapers and treating blisters

4. Do clean and disinfect toys and other items used by your children. Mop the floors and clean the toilets, too. The best cleaner to use is a bleach-water solution.

5. Ensure that disposable napkins are disposed of properly.

6. Conduct screenings at school entries to ensure students do not have HFMD before entering.

The Case Of The Infected Supermarket Trolleys

According to The Star, health inspectors in Penang have narrowed down the culprit leading to the outbreak of HFMD on the island to supermarket trolleys. It seems that the trolley handlebars are rife with the virus. Child ride equipments have also been found to harbour the virus. Thus, while you may be keeping your kids safe at home, avoiding public places, do make sure to wash your hands properly after visiting a supermarket. You don’t want to get in contact with the virus while doing your grocery shopping and then bringing it back to the family. When it comes to ways to protect your kids from HFMD, you can never be too careful.