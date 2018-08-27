See How This Kid’s Room Has Been Transformed

Earlier, The Weekly invited readers to submit the names of children who were in need and deserved a room makeover. We are happy to have you meet Hayden Muayyad, the grand prize winner of The Weekly’s Kids’ Room Makeover, and his mum, Zati Azhani. Hayden scored himself a re-do of his room with Nippon Paint Colour Scheme Professional Service.

See Hayden’s room come to life with a superhero design and concept (because he loves superheroes!) by interior designer, Ben Firdaus, featuring fun, vibrant shades of coating from the Nippon Child Wellness Range, as well as cool and modern soft furnishings. Thank you, Nippon Paint!