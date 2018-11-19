Safety Tips For Kids From The Google Safety Centre

The Google Safety Centre just rolled out new expansions for the Safety Centre in Malaysia, and they’ve provided tips on how to keep the Internet safe for kids. With updated resources and more useful tools and materials on the website, it offers more information and tips on topics such as data security, privacy controls and how to use technology in a way that is safe for the family and kids.

Access Tips And Tools To Keep The Internet Safe For Kids

To learn how to use the Internet safely for families and kids, log on to the Google Safety website by typing safety.google into your URL bar, and clicking on the “For Families” tab on the top menu. Alternatively, you can also type in safety.google/families.

On the “For Families” page, you’ll be able to access pages tabbed as Parental Supervision, Family-Friendly Experiences and Tips For Families.

The Parental Supervision page lets you know how your children are exploring the Internet. With the Family Link feature, it can help you manage their accounts and compatible devices. This will allow you control over their usage and screen time, their boundaries, and even set a bedtime for your child’s device. You can manage the apps that your children are allowed to use and hide specific apps for specific time periods. Of course, you can also block unsavoury sites with SafeSearch filters.

On the Family-Friendly Experiences page, Google suggest kid-friendly and family-friendly websites and apps more suitable for children. You’ll also find tips on using YouTube Kids, Google Play and Google Assistant to help create a safe, fun environment for your kids and family while they’re online.

Under Tips For Families, Google tackles heavier stuff in a kid-friendly way so that your child can explore the Internet in a safer environment. “Be Internet Awesome” is a game that teaches kids key lessons on digital safety. “Share With Care” is one part that teaches kids to be wary of what they post online. “Don’t Fall For Fake” teaches the young ones how to spot someone who may be using a fake identity online. They’ll also learn how to not fall for phishing attempts and scams. Meanwhile, safe sites are identified through security measures such as the “https” sign and others.

The site also teaches them how to keep their secrets, including their passwords, secure. Meanwhile, another topic they provide info on is Cyber-bullying and how to tackle the problem.

Explore The Google Safety Centre With Your Kids

Make it a fun family moment by exploring the newly-expanded Google Safety website together. It helps for kids to have an adult explain anything they might not understand. Exploring the site together also lets them see how involved their parents are when it concerns their Internet safety. In fact, adults have a thing or two (or twenty) to pick up while surfing the site as well. It pays to be extra vigilant in the days of Internet predators and cyber-bullying. And, of course, there’s nothing like investing time to ensure your child’s safety online. Stay Safe On The Internet!

All images from Google.