The Risks Of Feeding Solids Too Early To Babies

Recently in local news, a 25-day-old infant died after he was fed mushy rice by his grandmother. According to the grandmother, she had done this with her kids when they were young and nothing happened. The grandmother, who fed the baby when her daughter-in-law accidentally fell asleep out of exhaustion, claimed that the infant was hungry and that milk was not enough. According to the mother’s Facebook post, a doctor at the hospital she took her baby to told her that his stomach and intestines were near bursting due to the food. The baby died about two days after he was fed with the mushy rice.

Obviously, feeding a baby solids at only 25 days old can have dire consequences. Doctors recommend fully breastfeeding babies up to 6 months old, while some pediatricians say some babies can start as early as 4 months old. However, it is still recommended that you check with your doctor first before starting solids or semi-solids on babies younger than 6 months old. Introducing solids too early to babies can be risky and might pose some dangers.

Dangers of Feeding Solids To Babies

Among the dangers of feeding solids too early to babies (i.e. before the age of 4 months) include:-

A risk of inhaling food into the airway

Increases baby’s risk of obesity

Baby may get too much calories, and not enough of nutrients from breast milk

Causes an upset stomach

Source: mayoclinic.org

In addition, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) also point out that babies younger than four months may not posses adequate head control or may still have “tongue reflex” – where the baby automatically pushes out anything other than milk out of their mouths. This could lead to a higher risk of choking, even on runny baby purees. Thus, the AAP suggests the age of six months as safe timing to start baby on solid food.

Baby’s Digestive System May Not Be Strong Enough

Under 4 months old, the baby’s digestive system is not mature enough and has something called “an open gut.” At this point, there are open spaces between the cells of the baby’s intestines that allows antibodies from breastmilk to pass into the bloodstream. However, it could also allow proteins and pathogens from solid food in, and make baby more susceptible to allergies and illnesses. The gut usually closes by the time baby is 6 months old, at which time the baby should also be making antibodies of their own.

Thus, as recommended by the AAP and the World Health Organisation, the age of 6 months in the ideal time to introduce nutritionally adequate and safe complementary food to the baby, along with continued breastfeeding until the baby is at least 2 years old or older.