Ramadhan Promotion At The Rift Junior & TerminatorX

Things just got more exciting for the little ones at The Rift, touted to be Asia’s largest hybrid Virtual Reality Adventure center, with the recent launch of The Rift Junior. It’s a playland for little explorers aged 3-11 to have fun in while their older siblings go off into The Rift. The Rift Junior features a ball fountain and cannons, ball pits, trampolines, giants slides, crawling tunnels and kids’ climbing walls to keep them busy for hours while also developing their mental and physical growth. The surroundings incorporate a VR and technological ambience to introduce the young ones to the tech world. For parents, they can rest easy and watch over the kids from a safe distance via strategically placed CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, the package for children aged 7-11, the Exit Reality Child Package priced at RM50 includes admission into The Rift Junior and single admission to any 4 rides for which they fulfil the safety requirements. The admission price for The Rift Junior playland is RM38.

Of course, The Rift is open to adventurers aged 11 and above, featuring more than a dozen exciting activities for older kids and adults. This includes Zero Latency, a fully immersive VR shooter experience; a terminator-themed laser tag game called TerminatorX; and the Minotaur’s maze known as VR Adventure. Other attractions include the Motion Blaster, the Holodek, the Hurricane VR and The Leap, where visitors can feel the experience of indoor bungee jumping, among others.

Enter The Rift // Exit Reality Take a peek into The Rift and find out what awaits you on the other side! Enter The Rift // Exit Reality. Opening December 2017 Posted by The Rift on 15hb September 2017

Ramadhan Promotion At The Rift & The Rift Junior

Until 18 June 2018, there is an ongoing Ramadhan promotion at The Rift for the following attractions:

Terminator X: Tickets at RM30 only (NRP: RM38)

The Rift Junior: Tickets at RM20 only (NRP: RM38)

Price for other attractions:

Zero Latency is priced at RM65 as a single attraction, while it can be combined with any 4 other attractions for RM98 per package. TerminatorX may also be combined with any 4 attractions for RM68 per package, or may be played as a standalone attraction. Meanwhile, the Exit Reality package costs RM68 for any 6 attractions.

The Rift and The Rift Junior are located at Mid Valley Megamall on the third floor (North). For a full list of activities and attractions available at The Rift, check out their website at www.therift.com.my or go to their Facebook page.