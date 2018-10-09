Protect Your Child From Viruses With This Handy Spray

The recent Hand, Food and Mouth Disease (HFMD) outbreak gave the whole nation a scare. Thankfully, cases are less widespread now and most parents can rest easy. However, we still hear of isolated cases here and there. Thus, it’s important to protect your child from viruses, not just for HFMD, but from other infections as well. With young children, hygiene and cleanliness are not really at the top of their minds when playing. So, it’s our job as parents to ensure that they are as well-protected as possible.

“A majority of causes of death among children under 5 years, such as pneumonia, sepsis and diarrhoea can be prevented with quality care and good hygiene*,” says Eric Ng, Managing Director of Enapak Marketing Sdn Bhd. Enapak distributes Thymos Shield, a spray-on solution that can help protect against viruses and bacteria.

Helps To Protect Your Child From Viruses & Bacteria

According to Enapak, Thymos Shield is the world’s first clinically proven protection shield that uses Activated Minerals to defend against bacteria and viruses, that is verified by the Ministry and Health of Malaysia.

Among the benefits of using Thymos Shield:-

Kills 99.99% EnteroViruses and Influenza A virus

Kills 99.99% Influenza H1N1 virus, Staphylococcus Aureus, E-Coli, Aspergillus, Candidas, Pseudomonas and other pathogens

Works to eliminare MERS-CoV, Corona viruses and other disease-causing pathogens

All it takes to protect your child from viruses is one spritz and this provides protection for up to 10 days. What’s good to know is that the solution is free from alcohol and toxic chemicals.

“Parents can also use Thymos Shield for a cleaner and healthier air space as the negatively charged ions released can help disarm the airborne pathogens, lowering the pathogens count in order to fight airborne diseases. This function helps to purify the air to keep the entire family healthy,” Eric Ng added.

Thymos Shield is available at all Guardian pharmacies nationwide; selected independent pharmacies and hospitals at a retail price of RM65.90. For further updates, follow Enapak Marketing on their Facebook page.