Pikachu Craze Hits Resorts World Genting

If your kids are still ga-ga for Pokemon, then they’ll love visiting Resorts World Genting this Christmas-time. You’ll get to catch Pikachu in Genting as the craze for the yellow pocket monster hits Malaysia. Part of the tradition of Pokemon events worldwide, including the Pikachu outbreak in Yokohama, The Pokemon Company launched the Genting Pokemon Festival with a bang and unveiled the world’s tallest Pokemon tree at Genting’s Skytropolis Funland. This kicks off the festival that will be ongoing from now, throughout Christmas and all the way until Chinese New Year 2019.

The Pokemon tree will be decorated with hundreds of Pokemon decorations and is the first Pokemon Christmas tree in Malaysia. Fans will be able to take photos with a giant inflatable 6-metre-high Pikachu, surrounded by 50 smaller Pikachu plushies, and also try to find 32 Pokemons spread throughout Sky Avenue Genting. These special characters will be unveiled in 4 stages, though, so there’s always something to look forward to each time you visit Genting.

Life-sized Pikachus Dance For You

Up until 1 January 2019, the 8 Pikachu Parade & Dance will be performed on selected dates and time at Sky Avenue’s Times Square stage. Do look out for the announcements when you visit Genting. In the meantime, feel free to pose for pics with the displays of Pikachu, Eevee, Bulbosaur, Squirtle, Charmander and others, scattered all around Resorts World Genting.

Check out this Pikachu performance here (via the Resorts World Genting Facebook page):-

Kids will also get to play the Pokemon video game and try to be a master Pokemon trainer, just like in the cartoon. With the Pokemon trainer programme, budding trainers will receive a trainer book that will help them in their missions. The best part is that once the training is complete, trainers may present their finished trainer book to get a set of 8 limited edition Pokemon stickers.

Memorabilia To Remember The Moment

The Pokemon Pop-Up store on Level 3, Sky Avenue features original Pokemon merchandise imported directly from the Pokemon Centre in Tokyo. These will make lovely souvenirs for the kids to remind them of their visit to the Genting Pokemon Festival. It’s also perfect if you’re wondering what to get the little ones in the family this Christmas.