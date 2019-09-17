Navigation

New Book Series Celebrates Two Female Pioneers

One wrote the world’s first programming language, while the other was America's first self-made millionaire.
September 17, 2019
By Adelina Tan

Rebel Girls is known for highlighting noteworthy women — past and present — across various fields, from all around the world. They’re most famous for the Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls series, which currently numbers two beautifully illustrated books written to give young girls strong and brave role models.

Now, they’re branching into chapter books, kicking off with stories of mathematician Ada Lovelace and entrepreneur Madam C. J. Walker. Both Ada Lovelace Cracks the Code and Madam C. J. Walker Builds a Business will be released in November.

The books are hardcover and targeted at children aged 6 to 9, coming in at 128 pages each. They’re priced on the official website at £9.99 per book. No word yet on whether they’ll be available in Malaysian book stores. But with the popularity and availability of Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls, it’s highly likely.

ada lovelace inner

Official description:

Complete with full color illustrations and coding activities, Ada Lovelace Cracks the Code explores the life of coding pioneer Ada Lovelace and the stigmas she faced as a woman in STEM. Join Ada as she pieces together her understanding of mathematics, machines, and coding eventually leading her to write the world’s first programming language.

CJ inside

Official description:

Follow Sarah Breedlove’s journey from the first child in her family born free to a woman with a thriving hair care business, posed to become America’s first self-made millionaire. Complete with full color illustrations and activities, Madam C. J. Walker Builds a Business will inspire young readers to try their own hand at entrepreneurship.

