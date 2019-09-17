New Book Series Celebrates Two Female Pioneers

Rebel Girls is known for highlighting noteworthy women — past and present — across various fields, from all around the world. They’re most famous for the Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls series, which currently numbers two beautifully illustrated books written to give young girls strong and brave role models.

Now, they’re branching into chapter books, kicking off with stories of mathematician Ada Lovelace and entrepreneur Madam C. J. Walker. Both Ada Lovelace Cracks the Code and Madam C. J. Walker Builds a Business will be released in November.

The books are hardcover and targeted at children aged 6 to 9, coming in at 128 pages each. They’re priced on the official website at £9.99 per book. No word yet on whether they’ll be available in Malaysian book stores. But with the popularity and availability of Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls, it’s highly likely.

READ: 4 STEM Books For Girls To Get Them Interested In Science