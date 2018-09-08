Movies To Watch With Your Kids This Weekend

It’s another long weekend here in Malaysia and if you’re not going anywhere, bring the kids to watch any of these movies showing now.

Alpha (In Cinemas 6 September)

How did the dog become man’s best friend? This movie set in the last Ice Age imagines what could have transpired. Kids will enjoy the show for the animals featured, as well as the story of survival that led to this friendship. The breathtakingly beautiful scenes is a plus, too.

Kin (In Cinemas 6 September)

In this futuristic science fiction movie, a young boy finds a powerful weapon. He is then pursued by many others who want this weapon for themselves. It’s an action thriller that may be more interesting to the older kids, but the kid vs adults plot might keep the younger ones at the edge of their seats, too.

Christopher Robin (In Cinemas 16 August)

Far in the Hundred Acre Woods was where Christopher Robin used to play, in the enchanted neighbourhood of Christopher’s childhood days. Well, Christopher Robin’s all grown up now. He’s a working adult with important responsibilities. But a chance meeting with his old friend Pooh might reignite the joys he used to know as a child.