The Mango Kids AW18 Collection For Little Dreamers

If kids could do whatever they wanted to, the possibilities would be endless. Something we parents know far too well, yes? The new campaign for Mango Kids explores organic growth and chasing your dreams. Using the ski resort of Les Arcs in Savoie, France, specifically the Arc 1800 village area, Mango Kids’ Les Arcs 1800 campaign sees Dilan, Marla, Javi, Celeste and Ava exploring the area. They run wild in the outdoors, enjoying the sunshine, while curiously exploring the indoors. Of course, all are decked out in the latest from the Mango Kids Autumn Winter 2018 collection.

The Mango Kids AW 2018 Collection

The Les Arcs resort is an inspiration in that it combines the old and the modern effortlessly. This can be seen in its architecture, designed by Charlotte Perriand. Similarly, the Mango Kids AW 2018 collection takes the classic and gives it a modern update. Your favourite looks from your childhood can now be worn by your kids, too. And without looking out of place, at that.

Highlight Pieces From The Mango Kids AW 2018 Collection