Malaysia Child Sex Offenders Registry Has Been Launched

News about paedophiles and sexual predators in Malaysia has been surfacing for a while now. Thus, it’s a big relief that we are finally getting a child sex offender registry. The Malaysia Child Sex Offenders Registry launches this 1 April and parents everywhere can look forward to being able to check up on persons who may be in contact with their children. For a start, the registry will have about 3,000 names of child sexual offenders, who have been reported from 2017 until 18 February 2019. Alarming numbers, but at least we can be more proactive about it now.

Part of a larger registry that works to collect and provide information about child abuse offenders, the system was created to provide better protection and safety for children, while hoping to prevent more offences against them. This means that you can also peruse the system to check on individuals that have been reported to be abusive or neglectful towards children, including childcare centre proprietors.

The registry, including the Malaysia Child Sex Offenders Registry, will be particularly helpful when employing childcare workers. This benefits not only parents but childcare service providers as well, including nurseries and day cares. By referring to the registry, parents and service providers can make sure that any potential hires are free from any offences.

How To Check The Malaysia Child Sex Offenders Registry

1. Visit your state or district Social Welfare Department

2. Provide your IC for registration and fill out registration form

3. Provide the IC number of the individual you’d like to check on to the officer

Do take note, though, that while checking at the state office will give you results immediately, an allowance of five working days is needed before results can be obtained at district offices.

Need To Still Be Vigilant

Women, Community and Family Development deputy minister Hannah Yeoh, when announcing the registry, has said that this is just the first phase of the system. Following this, the ministry is working on shoring up related laws including the Children Act 2001 to ensure further protection for children.

At the same time, Yeoh cautions parents to still remain vigilant even if the individual they checked on is not on the registry. It would be prudent to conduct due diligence in choosing a child care centre or child care provider, and be alert of any suspicious behaviour or incidences at all time.

For further information or assistance, visit www.jkm.gov.my.

Watch the video below to see how the system works.

You might also be interested in: IMPROVING CHILD CARE LAWS AND REGULATIONS IN MALAYSIA

All photos from the Ministry of Women, Community and Family Development Malaysia.