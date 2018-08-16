Mak Yong Dance Making A Comeback!

Inspired by Mak Yong, The Girl Who Loves to Dance is a storybook by Kakiseni and MPH Publishing. The book is the second in the Hikayat series, which aims to elevate traditional arts through books, performances and workshops. The first book under the Hikayat series was Shadows, inspired by Wayang Kulit.

Written by Arisha Akhir, The Girl Who Loves to Dance delves into Mak Yong, a traditional dance-drama originating from Kelantan. Illustrated by Serah Boey, the book follows the tale of Nana and her grandmother.

In her brief speech during the launch, Kakiseni president Low Ngai Yuen shared that bringing the arts into education need not mean making it a core subject. Rather, it is to create awareness and exposure to our tradition and arts.

“Kakiseni welcomes the call for more arts in education by our Education Minister, Dr Maszlee Malik, but his words must be backed by concrete action. We believe hat traditional art should be an integral part of any plan to bring more arts and culture to Malaysian students, and with the Hikayat series, we aim to make Mak Yong bigger than Marvel , in terms of its meaning and significance to our own children,” expressed Ngai Yuen.

For author Arisha Akhir, the journey of writing this story was truly a magical experience.

This storybook is now available at most leading bookstores. Every book purchased through Kakiseni ensures that a book is delivered to an underprivileged child from Dignity for Children.

Did you know?

Mak Yong originates from state of Kelantan. However, this traditional dance is now banned in its home state. Mak Yong is recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. Sadly, it is at risk of being delisted by UNESCO due to its lack of preservation.